With the most cap space in the NFL this coming free agent cycle, the shiny toy on the top of fans' wish lists for the New England Patriots was to land Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Well, it looks like those dreams may be dashed as the Patriots' offseason plans do not include a pursuit of Higgins, The Athletic reports. Instead, the goal for the organization is to reportedly build through the offensive and defensive lines.

While deflating to a certain degree as the Patriots are starved for top talent at the receiver position, it's still a wonder if Higgins will even make it to free agency in the first place. The Bengals have been focused on reaching a long-term deal with Higgins, but could reportedly deploy the franchise tag if they can't come to an agreement before the March 4 deadline. If all that comes to roost, it makes any thought of a pursuit of Higgins moot anyway.

Even with Higgins seemingly off the table and Plan A seemingly being to build from the trenches out, the Patriots do need to address the receiver position in some capacity this offseason. Below, we'll highlight the three avenues the Patriots can go down to find help a receiver -- free agency, trade and the NFL Draft -- and identify some options in each of those categories.

Free agent targets

Chris Godwin TB • WR • #14 TAR 62 REC 50 REC YDs 576 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Godwin may not even reach free agency with the Buccaneers trying to reach an agreement with him before the start of the legal tampering period. If he shakes loose, however, he'd be arguably the top free-agent receiver on the market, despite suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7. When healthy, Godwin is a crafty receiver who can line up all over the field, has a strong route tree and can win short and long. He'd instantly become the top receiver in the room in New England and an ideal go-to-target for Maye. However, given that the Patriots are out on Higgins, that also could mean they are out on Godwin's projected price range as well.

Stefon Diggs HOU • WR • #1 TAR 64 REC 47 REC YDs 496 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The Patriots have seen firsthand how impactful Diggs can be, proving to be an instrumental piece in Josh Allen's early development in Buffalo. With that in mind, there's a school of thought that they could try to replicate that with Maye in New England. However, Diggs' health will be a key aspect of his market as he's coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 of this past season. When healthy, he's been one of the more productive receivers in the league. If his market isn't robust due to those injury concerns, maybe the Patriots see value in adding Diggs on a prove-it type of contract where they improve the talent at the position and the receiver lands in a destination where he should dominate the target share and improve his worth around the league.

Darius Slayton NYG • WR • #86 TAR 70 REC 39 REC YDs 573 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Slayton sort of feels like the more realistic free agent option for the Patriots, judging from this latest report from The Athletic where they are out on a Higgins pursuit. The 28-year-old won't command top-of-the-market dollars on the free agent market, but he has shown to be a productive pass catcher despite poor quarterback play. Slayton has the downfield ability that could cater well to Drake Maye's game. Moreover, there's a bit of a connection to be made with Slayton and the Patriots as Ryan Cowden, who was recently hired as vice president of player personnel, just came over from the New York Giants front office.

Trade targets

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • #14 TAR 108 REC 66 REC YDs 992 REC TD 5 FL 2 View Profile

Metcalf is entering the final year of his contract, which has brought up the possibility of the Seahawks trading the star wideout if they can't come to an agreement. Out of all the wide receiver options available to the Patriots this offseason, Metcalf is arguably the most desirable. While costly, as the Patriots would need to trade and sign him to an extension, Metcalf is just 27 years old and in the prime of his career. The former second-team All-Pro is a true No. 1 option in an NFL offense. This past season, Metcalf tallied 992 yards receiving and five touchdowns in 15 games played as Jaxon Smith-Njigba took a major leap in Year 2 and finished with more targets (137 vs. 108) than his veteran teammate.

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 100 REC 67 REC YDs 710 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The Los Angeles Rams have told Kupp that they intend to trade him this offseason, making him a realistic target for the Patriots. While long in the tooth at 32 years old at the start of next season, Kupp would be the top wideout in New England upon arrival and still has some fuel left in the tank. While not the triple-crown threat he once was, Kupp can get open short and deep and posted 710 yards and six touchdowns last season. He'd also be an ideal veteran to pair alongside second-year pass catcher Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker as the Patriots try to salvage their development after dud rookie seasons.

Deebo Samuel SF • WR • #1 TAR 81 REC 51 REC YDs 670 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

Samuel has been granted permission by the 49ers to seek a trade. The veteran is seeking a new contract, so that needs to be factored in when thinking about him as a possible target for the Patriots. If they are willing to ink him to a deal, he'll be a fascinating and versatile piece for Josh McDaniels' offense. In San Francisco, Samuel lined up as a traditional receiver, but also in the backfield. Certainly, the Patriots would try to use him similarly, provided that he can stay healthy.

NFL Draft targets

Travis Hunter, Colorado: In a world where the Patriots use their oodles of cap space to address needs along the offensive and defensive lines in free agency, it could free them up to attack receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the No. 4 overall pick, the logical (and likely only) option would be Colorado's Travis Hunter. While the Heisman Trophy winner projects more as a corner, he was the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner last year as the nation's top receiver. Even if he primarily plays on the defensive side of the ball in the NFL, he'd certainly have a package of plays on offense and would be a dynamic option for the Patriots.

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona: If the Patriots decide to trade down from No. 4 overall, but still remain inside the top 10 (Maybe a trade down to No. 6 with the Raiders or to No. 9 with the Saints?), that's where McMillan could be an option. Oddly enough, the Arizona pass catcher has been compared to Higgins throughout the pre-draft process. If he lives up to that comparison, the Patriots get a top receiver on a rookie contract. Again, we're assuming that New England has already filled greater needs (OT, DT, etc.).

Luther Burden III, Missouri: Buden is CBS Sports' No. 3-ranked receiver in this class and CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Josh Edwards has him coming off the board at No. 29 overall to Washington in his latest mock draft. So, in this scenario, the Patriots could look to use its second-round pick (No. 38 overall) and other assets to jump back into the bottom half of the first round to address its need at receiver.

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State: New England could follow a similar route as what we described with Burden above with Egbuka, who is CBS Sports' No. 4-ranked receiver prospect. In a recent mock, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has him being selected at No. 32 overall to the Eagles, making him a possible trade-up candidate from their second-rounder. Wilson added that he sees some Amon-Ra St. Brown in Egbuka's game, which would be well received in Foxborough.