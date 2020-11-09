The New England Patriots will look to snap their four-game losing streak without some key members Monday when they square up with the New York Jets in prime time. Throughout the week the Patriots injury report was vast, and the team was hit with a big blow Sunday when the club downgraded corner Stephon Gilmore (knee), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee) and linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) to out. Receiver N'Keal Harry (concussion) and running back J.J. Taylor (illness) were ruled out Friday.

Specifically, on defense, the Patriots are losing key players on all three layers. Starting with the most notable in reigning Defensive Player of the Year Gilmore, the corner will miss his second straight game due to a knee injury. While Gilmore is the biggest name of this grouping, he's arguably the easiest to replace as J.C. Jackson is the expected starter in his place. Jackson has a team-high four interceptions on the year as the third-year corner has performed extremely well in a limited role throughout his young career.

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick's defense was already thin at linebacker and that only becomes more apparent with Bentley, who has started every game this season, sidelined. This turn of events likely pushes rookie Josh Uche atop the linebacker depth chart and quite possibly gets him the first start of his career. The 2020 second-round pick made his NFL debut last week against Buffalo after starting the year on injured reserve. He played in 21% of the defensive snaps and logged one tackle. On the interior of the defensive line, the Patriots struggled against the run with Guy missing time against the Bills and that is at risk of continuing with him out for Week 9. Byron Cowart, Adam Butler, Nick Thurman and Carl Davis (questionable, concussion) are next in line in the middle of that front seven.

Luckily for the Patriots, the Jets are battling some key injuries of their own as quarterback Sam Darnold will not suit up for this matchup either, paving the way for Joe Flacco to start against New England.

Before we get into the other news and notes surrounding the Patriots, here's how you can watch Monday's matchup.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 9 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Gilmore not traded, Pats future still murky

While he may not be on the field Monday night, Stephon Gilmore is still a member of the Patriots with the trade deadline now in the rearview mirror. Belichick dismissed talk that Gilmore was on the block, but the reported asking price for the All-Pro cornerback was said to be a first-round pick and a player coming back to New England. That proved to be too rich for other clubs' blood and has Gilmore in Foxborough for the rest of the season. Beyond that? It still feels like his time in a Patriots uniform is ticking down to its final minutes.

This offseason will be fascinating for Gilmore and the Patriots as the two sides will need to address his contract, which is through the 2021 season. The corner is set to make a base salary of $7 million in the final year of his deal, which will certainly need to be adjusted but it remains to be seen if Belichick will be the one giving him a new deal. With Gilmore set to be 31 at the start of next season, the Patriots may be looking to go in a different direction with their cash, especially with the likes of J.C. Jackson emerging.

Hello, Isaiah Ford

The Patriots did make a deal at the deadline, acquiring wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the Dolphins. This is a rare intra-division trade between New England and Miami, which does speak to the desperation that the Patriots have at the receiver position as it's typically not best practice to ship draft capital of any kind to a team you'll face twice a year.

As for Ford the player, he has 18 receptions through seven games this season for 184 yards. Look for the 24-year-old to line up in the slot and adopt a bulk of the routes left by Julian Edelman, who is on IR after undergoing a knee procedure. Ford is set to be a free agent at the end of this season, but his restricted status does give New England some flexibility if they want to keep this relationship going beyond 2020.

Patriots tried to add Dante Pettis

Following the deadline, the San Francisco 49ers waived receiver Dante Pettis. Given that the pass-catcher was a former second-round pick and is only 25 years old, he was looked at as an intriguing flyer for a number of clubs including the Patriots. According to Field Yates of ESPN, New England put in a claim on him but were unsuccessful as the New York Giants had a higher priority. While Pettis may not have been able to find his way to Foxborough this time around, he will be a name to monitor if he shakes loose somewhere down the line, specifically this offseason.

What Michel's return means for backfield

New England saw Sony Michel return to practice this week for the first time since being placed on IR due to a quad injury. While Michel could make his return to action as early as this Monday Night Football matchup with New York, I do think that Michel's re-entry into the backfield -- whenever that may be -- will speak volumes to how the organization sees Damien Harris. I don't foresee Michel retaining his starting job and will now move to a complementary role to the second-year back out of Alabama.

This week, Josh McDaniels showered praise over Harris, including his growth in blitz pickup. McDaniels said that Harris is "the kind of guy that there may or may not be a hole, but he's going to make one." He also credited Harris' big-play ability, which is something that Michel has simply not shown over the course of his tenure in New England. Through four games played this season, Harris has 279 rushing yards to his name and a touchdown. He's also hauled in both of his targets for 26 yards. In three games played, Michel has 173 rushing yards and has also caught two passes for 23 yards. While these numbers are somewhat similar, the eye test leans in favor of Harris, which really hasn't changed dating back to training camp when he was the best player in that backfield.

This is the first time this season that both backs have been healthy at the same time, which will paint a clearer picture of the backfield masthead. In that depth-chart duel, Harris should be the man who comes out on top.

Michael Onwenu latest late-round find

The Patriots should just make their life easier and spend the entire sixth round of future drafts taking players out of Michigan. For some reason, they seem to hit home runs whenever they do so with the latest being offensive lineman Michael Onwenu. The 6-foot-3, 350-pounder has been a tremendous find for New England this season, playing all across the offensive line. Not only has Onwenu been versatile, he has given the Patriots elite play and was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded rookie coming into Week 9.

"Mike's a hardworking kid," Bill Belichick said of Onwenu on Friday. "He takes coaching well. Whatever you ask him to do, he tries very hard to do it and is a real smart kid that can correct mistakes and pick things up the second time around. It might be something he hasn't seen that he doesn't maybe react to as quickly to the first time, but after he's seen it and after he's had a chance to gain some experience – which he's gained a lot of experience both playing guard and tackle – his awareness and physicality, technique. Just he's a good football player and he's shown the versatility to play two different spots, guard and tackle – which, in this league, as a rookie, different sides of the line, it's really been impressive."

Onwenu's arrival couldn't be better timed for a Patriots team that is about to see starting guards Joe Thuney and Jermaine Eluemunor along with center David Andrews enter free agency this offseason.

Tom Brady asked about Patriots' struggles

Speaking of former Patriots sixth-round gems, Tom Brady was recently asked about his old team's 2-5 start to the season leading up to Tampa Bay's showdown with the Saints. Brady, who has his club in the thick of the NFC playoff picture, was diplomatic in his answer, saying that the only club he wants to see struggle is the one the Buccaneers are facing that week.

"I have a lot of relationships with a lot of teammates. I wish everybody the best all the time," Brady said, via WEEI.com. "I don't ever wish for anyone to not perform at their best. I certainly wish for our team to play its best. Maybe the only team I don't root for is the team we're playing on that particular Sunday.

"Other than that, it's just about us being the best we can be, working hard every day to put ourselves in a great position to be successful."

Again, this is essentially a non-answer by Brady, but it does serve as a reminder of how he and the Patriots are intertwining in this next chapter for both sides. While it's not apples-to-apples, Brady is certainly having more success in his first season with Tampa than the Patriots are having without him.