The New England Patriots are off to a historically bad start ... in a number of ways. The team is 2-9 for the first time since 1992, marking over three decades since the Patriots have seen such a rough season.

On Sunday, New England lost its ninth game of the season, 10-7, to an also struggling New York Giants team. The Patriots benched quarterback Mac Jones halfway through the loss in favor of Bailey Zappe. Head coach Bill Belichick would not name a starter leading up to the game and told both QBs to be ready to play. Based on how they played -- Jones was 12-of-21 for 89 yards with two interceptions, Zappe went 9-of-14 for 54 yards and an interception -- neither was particularly ready.

Zappe lead the team into field goal range in the final seconds, with the Patriots down three. Chad Ryland had the chance to send the game into overtime, but missed a 35 yard field goal wide left.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson had the Patriots' only touchdown.

New England is the first team in 30 years -- since the 1993 Patriots, Drew Bledsoe's rookie season -- to lose back-to-back games while allowing 10 or fewer points. Belichick only lost two games while allowing fewer than 10 points in his first 28 seasons and he has now lost two in the last two weeks.

No other team in the league has lost a game this season while allowing fewer than 10 points, going 48-0, while the Patriots are 1-2 in such games.

After seeing unprecedented success for two decades, New England is seeing unprecedented struggles.

The Patriots are tied for 28th in passing yards per attempt (6.1), 25th in passing yards (2,135) and 28th in rushing yards (949). Their offense is one of the worst in the league and their quarterback situation is not stable, with Jones having already been benched multiple times this season.

New England's next game is Dec. 3 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.