FOXBOROUGH, Mass -- The New England Patriots offseason workouts continued Wednesday as the club rolled through another OTA session. This is the second organized team activity practice that has been open to the media, which gives us a snapshot of the early foundation that first-year head coach Jerod Mayo is laying down before things ramp up with minicamp and training camp later this summer.

Naturally, all eyes continue to be on No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, whom the Patriots seem to be bringing along slowly. While it's only a matter of time before the first-round quarterback ascends as the franchise's starter, Wednesday's sessions continued to see him serve as the third quarterback up during drills. Veteran Jacoby Brissett, who signed with the team in free agency, led the position group and was followed by Bailey Zappe before giving way to Maye for limited reps.

"My message is, it's not how many opportunities, it's what you do with the opportunities that you get," Mayo said before practice when asked if there was any concern about the lack of reps Maye is receiving. "Look, going back to the competition part of it, the better you do on a day-after-day basis, not just on the field but also in the classroom, the more reps you'll get going forward."

Drake Maye NE • QB CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

As for how Maye did, it was a bit of a shaky start. In 11-on-11 drills, he overthrew JuJu Smith-Schuster on his first attempt and threw the ball too far in front of a screen pass on the following play. Maye would rally, however, completing his next and final two passes during the session.

As practice transitioned to a 7-on-7 series, Maye saw some extended work on one side of the field, while Brissett and Zappe alternated on the other field. During this period, Maye completed 12 of his 14 passes and had a couple of highlight throws. The UNC product perfectly placed a deep ball down the right sideline into the arms of an in-stride to Tyquan Thornton. Three plays later, he had another impressive throw where he fit a deep ball into a tight window for Smith-Schuster. Maye also completed his two passes during a limited showing in the team's final 11-on-11 drill before they concluded the day.

Here are some other nuggets from the practice fields just outside Gillette Stadium: