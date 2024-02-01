When it comes to Tom Brady, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has finally admitted the obvious: the team made a giant mistake when it decided to let Brady walk back in 2020.

Following the 2019 season, the Patriots could have made an attempt to keep Brady, but instead, they decided to let the quarterback leave in free agency and that was mostly because Bill Belichick thought Brady was losing his fastball.

As we all know, not only did Brady end up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he also ended up winning a Super Bowl during his first season with the team. As for the Patriots, in the four seasons after Brady left, they were a total disaster, going 29-38. The team hit a low point with a 4-13 record in 2023 that led to the ouster of Belichick.

During the Patriots' season opener back in September, Kraft apparently had a conversation with Tom Brady Sr., where the owner admitted that New England definitely made the wrong decision in 2020 when they let Brady leave.

"He just said, 'I made a mistake.' He told us that back in September," Brady Sr. told the Boston Globe in a recent interview. "We don't all make the right decisions, but he's made a hell of a lot of good ones over the years. But I know that it galls him that Tommy went elsewhere and won. Not that he won, but that he won after Bill (Belichick) said he was done."

It appears that the decision to let Brady walk fell 100% on Belichick. According to an ESPN story from mid-January, Kraft was pretty irate after watching Brady win a Lombardi Trophy with another team.

"Bill had told me he couldn't play anymore, and then he goes out and wins the f---ing Super Bowl," Kraft reportedly said back in February 2021.

Kraft has mostly kept this thoughts to himself when it comes to Brady's exit, but with the team honoring the QB back in Week 1, it seems that the Patriots owner wanted to get something off his chest by admitting to Brady's dad that the team made the wrong decision.

The Patriots have won six Super Bowls with Kraft as owner, but that number might have been higher if New England had held on to Brady and Kraft definitely seems to realize that.