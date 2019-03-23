Patriots owner Robert Kraft breaks silence, offers first public statement since being charged

After keeping silent for more than a month, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has finally offered his first public statement since he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution on February 22.

In the statement, Kraft apologized to multiple groups of people.

"I am truly sorry," Kraft said. "I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."

Although Kraft didn't use his statement to pronounce his guilt or innocence, he did seem to acknowledge that he was caught in a precarious situation. The statement from the Patriots owner came less than 24 hours after his attorney, William Burck, spoke at length about the case for the first time.

Burck told the media on Friday that he believes police violated Kraft's fourth amendment rights by taking surveillance footage of the Patriots owner while he was at a spa in Florida. According to police, the video purportedly shows an employee at the spa performing a sexual act on Kraft.

Kraft said his attorney decided to speak on Friday to "correct some of the misinformation" in the case.

"In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks," Kraft said. "To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments Friday night."

The Patriots owner also added that he wasn't trying to humiliate anyone with his actions.

"Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing," Kraft said. "The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. extraordinary respect for women, my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years."

Kraft was married to his wife Myra for 48 years before she passed away on July 20, 2011.

According to Kraft, his goal moving forward will be to try and regain the public's "confidence and respect."

"As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try and make a difference," Kraft said. "I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect."

The first scheduled court date in Kraft's case is schedule to take place on Thursday, just one day after the NFL's annual league meeting concludes in Arizona. For more details on the case, including one sheriff's belief that Kraft's "graphic" video will be released to the public, be sure to click here.