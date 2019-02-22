Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution at Florida massage parlor

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is being charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr announced in a news conference on Friday.

Kraft was charged with paying for sexual services at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, reports CBS Miami. Detectives said the acts were captured on surveillance video and that Kraft's active warrant is being handled by the state's attorney's office.

Twenty-five individuals are to be charged after what CBS Miami reports has been an eight-month investigation into prostitution and possible sex trafficking involving the spa.

An "active arrest warrant" has been issued for Kraft, according to Jupiter PD.

Typically, a charge of soliciting results in a pre-trial diversion program where the defendant attends a class on the hazards of prostitution. After which the charge is usually dropped. @CBSMiami — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) February 22, 2019

Kraft released a statement through a spokesperson about the charges:

Statement from a spokesperson for Patriots owner Robert Kraft: “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.” — Jill Martin (@ByJillMartin) February 22, 2019

Kraft was in Palm Beach for a fundraiser at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Saturday, according to News Chief via CBS Boston. He left for Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday to attend the NBA All-Star Game.

Kraft, 77, bought the Patriots in 1994. The team has won six Super Bowls, most recently a 13-3 victory over the Rams on Feb. 3.