Patriots owner Robert Kraft could potentially face league punishment under the personal conduct policy

Robert Kraft is facing some serious legal trouble in Florida after being charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution, and there's a possibility that those legal issues could eventually lead to a punishment from the NFL.

"The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments," the league said just hours after the news broke about Kraft

If the league decides to open an investigation, the Patriots owner could potentially be punished for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, which applies to both owners and players.

"It is a privilege to be part of the National Football League. Everyone who is part of the league must refrain from 'conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in' the NFL," the policy states. "This includes owners, coaches, players, other team employees, game officials, and employees of the league office, NFL Films, NFL Network, or any other NFL business."

The reason Kraft could potentially get hit with a severe punishment is because the league holds owners to higher standards.

"Ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline when violations of the Personal Conduct Policy occur," the policy says.

Although the policy is vague about what someone can be punished for, that's seemingly on purpose, because it gives the NFL plenty of leeway to punish players and owners for anything that league sees fit. Here's a short list of what can lead to a punishment:

"Conduct by anyone in the league that is illegal, violent, dangerous, or irresponsible puts innocent victims at risk, damages the reputation of others in the game, and undercuts public respect and support for the NFL," the policy states.

Although it's rare to see an owner get punished by the league, it has happened. Colts owner Jim Irsay was suspended for six games and fined $500,000 in 2014 after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Before that, the last owner to be hit with a punishment was Eddie DeBartolo. The former 49ers owner was fined $1 million and suspended for the entire 1999 season after he was involved in a gambling scandal in Louisiana.

After the suspension, DeBartolo never returned to ownership. Instead, he ceased control of the team to his sister, Denise DeBartolo York. York's son, Jed York, is the currently the CEO of the 49ers.