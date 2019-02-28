Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleads not guilty in solicitation case, requests non-jury trial

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft entered a plea of not guilty in connection with the two charges of solicitation that were filed against him last week. Kraft also submitted a request for a non-jury trial.

The charges were filed in connection with what CBS Miami reported was an eight-month investigation into prostitution and possible sex trafficking involving Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Florida. Kraft was charged with paying for sexual services at the Jupiter, Fla. spa, CBS Miami reported. Detectives said the acts were captured on surveillance video.

Kraft initially released a statement in response to the charges, denying any wrongdoing.

Statement from a spokesperson for Patriots owner Robert Kraft: “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.” — Jill Martin (@ByJillMartin) February 22, 2019

The NFL merely stated that it was "aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments."

Kraft, 77, bought the Patriots in 1994. The team has won six Super Bowls during his ownership tenure, including a 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII earlier this month. He could potentially face league discipline under the personal conduct policy, which holds owners to a higher standard than players or other personnel.

"It is a privilege to be part of the National Football League. Everyone who is part of the league must refrain from 'conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in' the NFL," the policy states. "This includes owners, coaches, players, other team employees, game officials, and employees of the league office, NFL Films, NFL Network, or any other NFL business."

"Ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline when violations of the Personal Conduct Policy occur," the policy says.

As our John Breech noted, owners have been punished by the league under the policy before.