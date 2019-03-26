Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleads not guilty to both charges of soliciting prostitution, requests jury trial

After rejecting a plea deal that would've required him to essentially admit guilt, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has waived arraignment, pleaded not guilty to all charges, and requested a jury trial, according to a court document filed in Palm Beach County on Tuesday. Kraft had previously requested a non-jury trial.

Kraft is facing two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution. According to the Boston Globe, each count has a maximum jail term of one year, but the state attorney has said that first-time offenders aren't likely to receive significant jail time. Through a spokesperson, Kraft has denied that he "engaged in any illegal activity." According to CNN, Kraft is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.

Despite Tuesday's development, Sports Illustrated legal analyst Michael McCann says the expected outcome remains a plea deal.

No surprise that Robert Kraft has waived his arraignment (which is just a formal reading of the charges) & pleads not guilty. He'll maintain his legal innocence until the likely conclusion: his lawyers reach a plea deal with prosecutors. His weekend apology was for public image. https://t.co/UPhCjwSRCG — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) March 26, 2019

According to a probable cause affidavit, Kraft visited the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida on Jan. 19 and 20 (the same day the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, which Kraft attended). Police say they positively identified him and that video surveillance captured multiple sex acts.

One week ago, Kraft and 24 other men charged with soliciting prostitution were offered a plea deal that involved doing 100 hours of community service, completing a class on the dangers of prostitution, and paying $5,000 per count. Additionally, they would have had to admit they would've been found guilty if the case had gone to trial. Kraft, who could also face discipline from the NFL under the personal conduct policy, rejected the offer.

Over the weekend, Kraft gave his first public statement since being charged, offering an apology.

"I am truly sorry," Kraft said. "I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."

He also said that he expects to be judged by his actions moving forward.

"As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try and make a difference," Kraft said. "I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect."