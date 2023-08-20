The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers agreed to cancel the remainder of their Week 2 preseason matchup after Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was injured with 10:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. Following a scary collision, the rookie defensive back was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field.

On a third-and-7, Bolden was looking to tackle Packers wideout Malik Heath when he took friendly fire from teammate Calvin Munson. Bolden was hit in the head, fell to the ground and did not move afterwards. Bolden was then placed on a stretcher and carted off the field. That was the final play of the game, as both teams agreed to end the contest.

"Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight's game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers has been suspended," the Patriots announced on social media. The Packers posted a similar message.

Later, the Patriots announced that Bolden had feeling in all of his extremities. He was taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation. Bolden was a seventh-round pick of the Patriots out of Jackson State.