Patriots Parade: Live updates, how to watch, stream Super Bowl victory celebration in Boston

Just two days after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Super Bowl LIII for their sixth Lombardi Trophy, they're back in Boston to officially celebrate with family, friends and fans.

The six-time world champion Patriots will hit the streets of Boston Tuesday in duck boats to further enjoy their 2019 Super Bowl victory.

If you can't make it out to the route from Hynes Convention Center to City Hall, you can still watch all the action from the comfort of your home (or office).

The parade officially begins at 11 a.m. ET and you can watch on WBZ Channel 4 in Boston and for those fans outside of Boston, on NFL Network and stream live here.

