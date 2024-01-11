FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Divorces are never easy. It's the admission that whatever lit the wick of a relationship and the fire that burned afterward has since faded. And maneuvering toward that realization that ultimately leads to a departure from that relationship can sometimes create irreparable damage. In New England, as the Patriots have agreed to mutually part ways with their legendary head coach Bill Belichick, the orchestrator of all six of the team's championships, it was going to be fascinating to see how this uncoupling was going to play out on Thursday.

Heading into the seismic noon ET press conference, it felt like media members were gathering together and heading to the team auditorium for a funeral of sorts. And when the team spokesman announced minutes before Belichick and Kraft emerged that they'd simply read statements and not field questions, the potential for an icy ending seemed to be on the horizon.

And then Belichick started his goodbye presser with, of all things, a Tim Tebow joke.

"Haven't seen this many cameras since we signed Tebow," he said with a sly smirk.

At that moment, it became clear that Robert Kraft found the elegant solution to arguably the biggest decision he has ever made as owner of the New England Patriots. Days after the club's 4-13 season came to a close, the reality was that it was best for the two sides, a pairing that turned a laughable franchise into an NFL blue blood, would be best served apart. And on the surface and forward facing to the media, there appeared to be no bad blood spilled.

"It's with so many fond memories and thoughts that I think about the Patriots," Belichick said. "I will always be a Patriot. I look forward to coming back here. But, at this time, we're going to move on. I look forward, am excited for the future. But, I am always very appreciative of the opportunity here, the support here, and Robert, what you've done for me."

This was likely a tough pill for both sides to swallow as they came to the sobering realization that their partnership had run its course, but they were able to thread the needle to avoid becoming a modern-day version of the mid-90s feud between Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones in Dallas. It won't take decades for Belichick to have his day in the sun for all he's accomplished in New England as it took for Johnson with the Cowboys. However, it won't come until the legendary head coach's run in the NFL is done after wherever his next stop will be.

"I think it's awkward while he's still coaching to bring closure," Kraft said of honoring Belichick at some point. "But, I hope when that's all over, we can do something that properly honors him and respects him for what he's done with us. Everything in life is the proper timing, so we're going to have to wait for that."

Ultimately, both sides likely would've preferred to find an outcome that had Belichick finishing his career as the all-time winningest head coach with the Patriots. That said, credit needs to be given for them realizing that solution didn't exist and moving was the best way to keep their relationship strong, albeit apart.