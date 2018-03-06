Patriots pick up second-year option on Kenny Britt for 2018 season

The Patriots are mostly looking for warm bodies to fill their receiving corps heading into next season, but they'll take Kenny Britt too. Britt, who was picked up by the Patriots late last season after the Browns cut him nine games into a four-year contract, had two catches in three games with the Patriots before sitting as a healthy scratch throughout the postseason.

In spite of that apparent lack of production, the Patriots announced Tuesday that they will be picking up the second-year option on Britt's two-year deal for the 2018 season.

#Patriots WR Kenny Britt was informed that his option was picked up, source said. He’s back for 2018 and they’re looking for big things out of him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2018

Britt has shown flashes of brilliance in his career. He had a sterling 2016 season in which he caught 68 passes for 1,002 yards with the Rams. That was the year that motivated the Browns to sign him to a four-year, $32.5 million contract. The Browns, however, hardly gave Britt a chance to succeed. DeShone Kizer struggled at quarterback, and Britt caught 18 passes with the Browns while becoming hated by the fanbase. It was a match made in hell.

Britt dealt with injuries, he reportedly missed curfews, and he seemed generally disinterested in his time with the Browns. When he was cut, there seemed to be bad blood on both sides. That was exacerbated in the week before the Super Bowl, when Britt outright said he wasn't surprised by the Browns' winless season. He may not have played for the Patriots in the postseason, but that didn't keep him from talking.

Although Britt didn't produce in Cleveland, the Patriots are reportedly expecting big things of him as they pick up this deal. Even if it is empty talk, an expanded role may do wonders for Britt. With Rob Gronkowski apparently teetering on the edge of retirement and Danny Amendola potentially hitting an open market that would have serious interest in him, the Patriots' pass-catcher situation is precarious at best. Tom Brady has the ability to make most receivers look better, so perhaps that's what the Patriots are banking on in the case of Britt.

Britt is a veteran. He's been in the league since 2009 and he has 5,114 yards on 327 catches. Although 2016 was by far his best year, he did produce like a decent No. 2 receiver in Tennessee and St. Louis/Los Angeles --- when he was healthy.

Regardless, the risk on Britt is menial for the Pats. He's making $1.5 million in 2018, and he was mostly used as a roster filler after being signed towards the end of last season. Picking up his option feels like the Patriots breaking "in case of emergency" glass -- just in case Brady finds himself with a lot fewer hands to throw at next year.