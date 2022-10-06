The New England Patriots have placed Brian Hoyer on injured reserve after the veteran quarterback suffered a concussion in Sunday's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. Hoyer will now be sidelined for at least the next four games, which would mean the earlier he'd be able to return is in Week 9 when New England hosts the Indianapolis Colts, which is a game before their Week 10 bye.

With Mac Jones sidelined for Week 4 due to a high ankle sprain, Hoyer got the start for the Patriots in Week 4. He completed five of his six passes for 37 yards and led the offense on a field goal drive before going down with a concussion in the first half. That thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game where he went 10 of 15 for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Bailey Zappe NE • QB • 4 CMP% 66.7 YDs 99 TD 1 INT 0 YD/Att 6.6 View Profile

This development for Hoyer could mean Zappe sees his first NFL start on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Lions at Gillette Stadium. Jones was a limited participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday and is reportedly pushing to play this weekend. However, it also wouldn't be surprising to see the Patriots proceed with caution with their former first-round pick.

New England is 1-3 to begin the season and currently is sitting in last place in the AFC East, which is the first time that's happened beyond Week 1 since the 2014 season. The only other time that's happened under Bill Belichick came in 2000.

The Patriots are reaching a soft spot in their schedule which would have possibly allowed them to claw back into the playoff picture, but these latest injuries to the quarterback room make it much tougher sledding.