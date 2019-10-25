Patriots player: Bill Belichick mentioned Jarvis Landry's confusing 'going to win' comment to his team

Jarvis Landry caught the attention of many this week after it was perceived like the receiver was guaranteeing a win for the Cleveland Browns when they ship up to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots. That said, his comments were rather confusing and likely taken out of context.

During his presser he was asked what his sense was was surrounding the team and how they'd do coming out of the bye. To that question he said, "Well, we're going to win. We're going to win. I think it's just that simple."

There was no mention of the Patriots specifically and Landry was seemingly talking in generalities for the mindset of his team going forward (which is, of course, to win). As his words went viral, it did reach the Patriots locker room, as Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston asked a Patriots player if he had seen Landry's comments and he said, "No, but Bill [Belichick] mentioned it to us."

The head coach could have used Landry's comments in a multitude of ways. First, he could simply prop it up as propaganda for New England to use as motivation this weekend. Conversely, Belichick also could have used it as an example of how words can sometimes be twisted and the original intent of the comments can be misconstrued. So when Belichick tells players to zip it and keep their comments close to the vest upon arrival to 1 Patriot Place, this is an example as to why.

Even with Landry's comments aside, Cleveland does have quite the task coming out of this bye. Under Bill Belichick, New England is 28-0 at home in the regular season against quarterbacks 24 or younger, so the 24-year-old Baker Mayfield could be in for a rough afternoon against a historic Patriots defense. Through Week 7, the Pats are allowing just 6.9 points per-game, 223.5 total yards a game and 148.4 yards through the air. The defending champs also have outscored their opponents by 175.

So, while Landry and the Browns may have the mindset to win coming out of this bye and going forward, this weekend may not give them the result they were hoping for.