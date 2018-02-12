Patriots player rips media for questioning Bill Belichick's Super Bowl game plan
Marquis Flowers does not appreciate it when you call out his head coach
It's been more than a week since the Patriots lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII and we still have no idea why Malcolm Butler was benched.
According to multiple reports, Butler got sick during Super Bowl week, showed up a day late to Minnesota and may have missed curfew. However, it should be noted that Butler denied all of that in an Instagram post that he shared a few days after the game.
Although benching Butler might have been the weirdest decision that Bill Belichick made in Super Bowl LII, it might not have been his worst. In a recent piece for the Boston Sports Journal, Greg Bedard wrote that the defensive role designed for linebacker Marquis Flowers might have been Belichick's biggest gaffe of the game.
Apparently, Flowers saw the piece that Bedard wrote, and let's just say that he didn't take kindly to the insinuation that Belichick might have designed a bad gameplan. First, Flowers responded by telling Bedard that "Belichick has been to more SuperBowls than you have been with Women!"
Flowers then pointed out that Belichick's gameplan wasn't the problem, the problem was the Flowers didn't properly execute the gameplan.
Of course, that kind of goes both ways. If there was any question that Flowers might struggle in the game, then maybe Belichick should have kept him on the bench with Butler. Either way, it's interesting to hear what a player has to say about a failed game plan after the fact.
Anyway, Flowers seemed to blame the Patriots' 41-33 loss on the team's defense and not anything that had to do with Belichick or the Patriots' offense.
During his Twitter tirade on Monday, Flowers also took a shot at Lane Johnson for saying that the Patriots don't have any "fun" while they win. The "he" in the tweet below is Johnson.
The irony there is that Flowers didn't actually get to experience any of those "fun" Super Bowl wins. The Patriots linebacker spent his first three seasons with the Bengals before being traded to New England in late August.
The 2014 sixth-round pick could be playing for the third team of his career by the time the 2018 season starts. Flowers' rookie contract expired at the end of the 2017 season and unless the Patriots re-sign him before March 14, he'll become a free agent this year.
-
Tedy Bruschi responds to Lane Johnson
Johnson said previously he'd have rather have fun winning one Super Bowl than be miserable...
-
Tom Brady is officially on vacation
This week is already going way better than last week for Tom Brady
-
Did Goodell tweak replay before SB LII?
The NFL seemed to fix some stuff in Super Bowl LII, so maybe Goodell getting involved was a...
-
Ex-Browns player has left hand amputated
Mohamed Massaquoi, who entered NFL as 2009 second-round pick, played in the NFL for four s...
-
5 who could get transition/franchise tag
Keenum, with a breakout season so late in his career, represents the quintessential use of...
-
Jaguars set to unveil new uniforms
The Jaguars are dumping their old uniforms after just five seasons
Add a Comment