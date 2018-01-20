Patriots player who accidentally injured Tom Brady has reportedly been identified
This player probably won't be too popular in New England if the Patriots lose on Sunday
It looks like the mystery player who accidentally injured Tom Brady during practice this week has finally been identified.
According to Mike Garafalo of NFL.com, Patriots running back Rex Burkhead is the player who was involved when Brady injured his right hand during Wednesday's practice. Although it's still not clear how exactly the injury happened, multiple reports have said that it came on a play where Brady handed the ball off. What's not known is whether Brady somehow cut his hand on Burkhead's helmet or if his thumb somehow got caught in Burkhead's gear.
Either way, we know Brady's hand was reportedly gushing blood after the incident and we also know that it was serious enough that it caused the Patriots quarterback to miss practice on Thursday. Brady has also been listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
Watch the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Jaguars right here on CBSSports.com.
As you can imagine, Jaguars fans were thrilled to hear the Burkhead news. If the Jaguars win on Sunday, Burkhead might get his own fan club in Jacksonville and possibly a statue.
It sounds like Jaguars fans are also interested in potentially donating to the charity of Burkhead's choice if Jacksonville beats the Patriots.
Coincidentally, Burkhead is also dealing with an injury. The Patriots running back sprained his knee back in Week 15 and hasn't played since. Burkhead has been a limited participant in practice all week and has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
As for Brady, for the latest updates on his injury, be sure to click here. The AFC title game between the Jaguars and Patriots kicks off on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.
