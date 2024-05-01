After two decades of unprecedented success, the New England Patriots have, for lack of a better term, plummeted, with no consistency at quarterback, losing seasons and a lot of change. In the last four years, they have gone from a team led by quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick to both future Hall of Famers departing, igniting a new era in New England.

This new-look Patriots team added a key component last week when they selected UNC quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. This was the highest pick during owner Robert Kraft's reign and the highest player taken by the Patriots since the team took Drew Bledsoe in 1993.

It's been a while since the Patriots drafted a top-prospect quarterback, and while they hope he will be the player to turn the team around, he first has to earn the starting role. His position at QB1 is not guaranteed and, like many rookies, could be learning behind a veteran player before they get the starting job.

For Maye, that veteran presence will be Jacoby Brissett, who joined the Patriots this offseason for a second stint with the team. It came as no surprise to Brissett the team drafted a quarterback, as that was the assumption all offseason, and he's ready to compete with the rookie.

The 31-year-old said he would not have joined the Patriots if he was not willing to compete in training camp, and is going to focus on his own improvement rather than be worry about things that are "all out of my control."

"I'm excited to have him on the team, and the other guys as well that we drafted and picked up. I think it's going to be good," Brissett said, via ESPN.com. "Competition brings out the best in all of us, so I'm excited about that part."

If Brissett wins the job to start the season, there's no guarantee he will keep that role all year. Last season, we saw the Patriots make changes throughout the season, with Mac Jones kicking off the year as the starter and ending the year as the emergency quarterback in their Week 18 game.

Brissett did not start any games last season, appearing in three for the Washington Commanders, throwing for 224 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. In 2022, he started 11 games, going 4-7.

After naming Jerod Mayo the head coach following Belichick's long reign in New England and naming multiple new coaches on the staff, drafting a quarterback with potential to be a winner in the league was a huge piece to the puzzle. Next step: Mayo has to name a starter. Time will tell which quarterback gets the nod.