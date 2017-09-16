Patriots QB Tom Brady set for exclusive interview on 'CBS Sunday Morning'

Just a few hours before he leads the New England Patriots on the road at the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, an interview with quarterback Tom Brady will air exclusively on "CBS Sunday Morning."

Brady, who has been making the rounds promoting his new book "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance," will speak with Norah O'Donnell about a variety of intriguing topics when the show begins at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.

The in-depth interview will focus on his health, training and diet program, playing football at age 40 and his desire to play at least five more seasons.

"I don't know what the future is going to look like, you know, and I'm not going to pretend to predict it," Brady says of his career longevity. "And I'm going to do everything I can to take care of my body in advance of the, you know, of the hits that I'm gonna take on Sunday."

"CBS Sunday Morning" airs from 9-10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Brady's "The TB12 Method" book goes on sale Tuesday and can be pre-ordered from Simon & Schuster.