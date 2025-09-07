Patriots vs. Raiders live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights, stats for Week 1 game

An exciting new chapter for both the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders awaits as two of the league's historic franchises kick off the season in Foxborough on Sunday. The Patriots begin the next chapter of their rebuild with Mike Vrabel as head coach, the Super Bowl hero who helped this franchise in three Super Bowls back in the 2000s.

The Raiders were able to lure Pete Carroll out of retirement at 73 years old, as Carroll is the oldest coach in NFL history. Both these teams finished 4-13 last season, so are looking for a spark with veteran head coaches to lead their organizations back to glory. Carroll actually coached the Patriots from 1997 to 1999, prior to the franchise's two-decade success with Bill Belichick -- so this is sort of a reunion for him.

The Raiders traded for an established quarterback in Geno Smith, who was fifth in completion percentage (70.4%) and fourth in passing yards (4,320) last season. They also drafted Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick.

The Patriots are looking forward to Year 2 under Drake Maye, improving an offensive line that finished 31st in sack rate (9.0%) and pressure rate (39.5%) last season. New England spent an NFL-record $361 million in free agency this offseason, highlighted ny the free agent signings of defensive tackle Milton Williams, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and cornerback Carlton Davis.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as the Raiders battle the Patriots in Week 1.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Raiders

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxboro, Massachusetts

TV Channel: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Patriots -3 OU 43.5 (via DraftKings, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.