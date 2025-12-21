The Baltimore Ravens host the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in a pivotal matchup with divisional stakes for both teams. The Patriots (11-3) are also in the mix for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, while the Ravens (7-7) will likely only make the postseason via winning the AFC North. The Ravens are coming off a 24-0 win over the Bengals, improving to 6-2 since their bye. Derrick Henry rushed for 100 yards on just 11 carries last week, and although he didn't find the end zone, the SportsLine model projects that to change this week, making Henry its top option for Week 16 Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorers bets when online sports betting.

The model also has Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely and Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte as top values featured in its Week 16 Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets. Before making any Patriots vs. Ravens picks or anytime touchdown scorer props at sportsbooks, be sure to see the Week 16 NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven model and see the latest NFL odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 on a 52-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top Ravens vs. Patriots anytime TD scorer prop picks for Sunday Night Football:

Best Week 15 Patriots vs. Ravens anytime TD prop picks:



Henry is fifth in the NFL with 10 rushing touchdowns, including four scores over his last five games. The 6-foot-2, 252-pound running back remains one of the most physically imposing threats in the league, even as he's a few weeks away from turning 32 years old. He has 194 rushing yards over his last two games, and has rushed for at least 60 yards in nine straight weeks. He remains a high-volume runner and a top option near the goal line. The model projects him to score in 75% of simulations, while his -130 price features implied odds of 56.5%, making him a top value despite minus-money odds.

Isaiah Likely, Ravens (+250)

Likely has one of the most discussed non-touchdowns of the season, when he appeared to score against the Steelers in Week 14, only for it to be controversially overturned on replay. Likely appeared to catch the ball with possession before it was knocked away, but that wasn't how the officials ruled it. That would have been his second touchdown of the game, as he's been a featured part of the Ravens' scoring this season. Likely has played more than 50% of snaps in every game since Week 5. The Patriots also allowed two touchdowns to Bills tight end Dawson Knox last week, creating an opportunity for Likely at +250 odds.

Kayshon Boutte, Patriots (+320)

Boutte leads the Patriots with six receiving touchdowns, and although he was held to just one catch against the Bills last week, the 23-year-old had four receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown against the Giants in New England's prior contest. His 511 receiving yards trail only Stefon Diggs and Hunter Henry. Despite his production both on the field and in the end zone, he's fifth among Patriots for the lowest odds to score on Sunday Night Football. The model projects him with the best chances at a receiving touchdown against Baltimore, making him a top value for Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets.

