AFC contenders will meet on 'Sunday Night Football' when the New England Patriots visit the Baltimore Ravens. The Pats (11-3) saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end in Week 15 when they fell to Buffalo, 35-31. The Ravens (7-7) defeated Cincinnati, 24-0, on Sunday, which ended a two-game losing streak. New England can clinch a playoff berth with a victory, which would put it in the postseason for the first time since 2021. Baltimore All-Pro safety, Kyle Hamilton (ankle), is active, while New England's leading tackler, LB Robert Spillane (ankle), is out.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens won the last matchup, 37-26, back in 2022. The latest Ravens vs. Patriots odds have Baltimore as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook. New England sports a 9-5 against-the-spread (ATS) record this season, while Baltimore is 5-9 versus the line. Before making any Patriots vs. Ravens picks, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ravens vs. Patriots. Here are the NFL odds and betting trends for Patriots vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Patriots spread Ravens -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ravens vs. Patriots over/under 48.5 points Ravens vs. Patriots money line Baltimore -192, New England +158 Ravens vs. Patriots picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Patriots streaming Fubo (Try for free)

No AFC team has a better spread record than New England at 9-5, and the team has also covered in five of six away games. Meanwhile, no team in the NFL has a worse spread record than Baltimore at 5-9, and the Ravens have failed to cover in four of their last five contests. On the field, the Pats have incredible balance, ranking No. 7 in both scoring offense and scoring defense, and the team is coming off a season-high of 246 rushing yards on Sunday. Baltimore's run defense is exploitable this year as after ranking No. 1 versus the run in 2024, the team is just 15th this season. In addition to New England's backs, QB Drake Maye could also take advantage of Baltimore's run defense after he had 43 yards and two TDs on the ground last week.

The elite Ravens defense which has always been associated with the franchise returned last week as Baltimore pitched its first shutout in over seven years. That came versus a Bengals offense which had scored 30-plus in three straight Joe Burrow starts, while the Patriots offense has issues scoring in the redzone. It ranks 24th in redzone scoring, while the Patriots are dead last in redzone defense as just about every team which gets inside their 20-yard-line ends up with a touchdown instead of a field goal. Baltimore leads the NFL with 5.2 yards per carry, and Lamar Jackson had four passing touchdowns, plus 100-plus yards and a score on the ground, the last time he faced the Pats, who will be shorthanded without leading tackler, Robert Spillane, on 'SNF'.

