Patriots RB James White reportedly out vs. Jets, expecting birth of a child on Sunday
White's wife is expected to give birth to their child on Sunday
The New England Patriots are down yet another core contributor for their Week 3 game against the New York Jets. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, running back James White will not play on Sunday because his wife is expected to give birth to their child.
White joins fullback James Develin as players who will definitely be out for Sunday's game. It has also been reported that the team will likely be without tight ends Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse, each of whom is listed as questionable.
The Patriots also put left tackle Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve earlier this week, and will start the recently-signed Marshall Newhouse in that spot. All of that is in addition to center David Andrews being put on IR before the start of the season, and of course, the Pats released Antonio Brown earlier this week in the wake of numerous disturbing allegations made against the star wide receiver.
With White out, it's likely that Rex Burkhead will slide into his role as the team's primary pass-catching back, and rookie Damien Harris may make his NFL debut. (Harris has been inactive for each of the team's first two games this season.) White has been one of Tom Brady's most trusted targets for several years, so the offense will presumably look quite a bit different without him on the field.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 NFL odds, sims: Packers cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 3 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football Live Blog
Here's who you should start in Week 3 of the fantasy season
-
Week 3 injuries: Cam, Staley out
Here's all you need to know about the Week 3 injury report
-
Expert picks for every Week 3 game
The NFL is back for Week 3, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Dolphins, Jets make underdog history
For the first time in a non strike season, two teams are underdogs by more than 20 points
-
NFL Week 3 odds and picks
CBS NFL writer Jordan Dajani gives his picks for Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season