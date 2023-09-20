Is Matt Corral a member of the Patriots? That depends on the day. Roughly 24 hours after releasing the quarterback, New England has re-signed Corral to its practice squad, according to NFL Media, marking the latest turn in a whirlwind of transactions.

Originally a third-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2022, Corral spent a single season in Carolina -- all of it on injured reserve, due to a preseason foot injury -- before his release as part of final roster cuts this summer.

Since then, here's how things have unfolded for the Ole Miss product:

Aug. 31: Claimed off waivers by the Patriots, becoming New England's new No. 2 QB

Claimed off waivers by the Patriots, becoming New England's new No. 2 QB Sept. 9: Demoted to No. 3 QB after Bailey Zappe, the 2022 backup, rejoined the active roster

Demoted to No. 3 QB after Bailey Zappe, the 2022 backup, rejoined the active roster Sept. 9: Placed on the exempt/left squad list after reportedly leaving the team without notice

Placed on the exempt/left squad list after reportedly Sept. 18: Released from the exempt/left squad list, officially becoming a free agent

Released from the exempt/left squad list, officially becoming a free agent Sept. 19: Signed to the Patriots' practice squad

Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not elaborate on why Corral left the team ahead of the season opener, citing a "personal issue" for the QB. Now on the scout team, Corral is eligible to be elevated to the game-day roster on three different occasions. He can also be promoted to the 53-man roster, or signed by any other team, at any time.

Zappe remains the top backup to Mac Jones on New England's depth chart.