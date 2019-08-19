Patriots react to Josh Gordon being reinstated by the NFL, and Bill Belichick has a classic response

Josh Gordon is back in the fold with the Patriots after the NFL decided to reinstate the talented but troubled receiver over the weekend.

Gordon, who is currently on the NFI, was back in Foxborough on Monday and spotted on the practice field, but was not in uniform. The 28-year-old, who was acquired by New England in a deal with the Cleveland Browns in mid-September last year, was suspended indefinitely by the league in late December for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL drug policy.

During his time with the team, Gordon not only produced on the field, but also was a popular figure in the locker room, which was evident in various Patriots' reactions to the news of his return.

"We love Josh. I love Josh," fellow Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett of Gordon's return to the team, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com. "I'm just glad to have him back. … It's definitely good to see him. It's refreshing ... He's a physical specimen. We all know that. Even from what he did last year — he helped this team out a lot. And we're definitely hoping he can come back and do the same."

Added starting center David Andrews: "Josh is a great teammate, and we are glad to have him back."

In the 11 games played for the Patriots last year, Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns. He also built up a strong rapport with quarterback Tom Brady, something that will undoubtably serve the offense well in 2019, especially with the loss of tight end Rob Gronkowski.

While it is certainly a nice development for the Patriots, Gordon return should come with cautious optimism. Because of the question marks surrounding his dependability, he's hardly someone that New England can lean on too heavily throughout the year.

Head coach Bill Belichick seemed to hammer that point home with his statement which read: "For the past eight months, Josh's situation has been entirely a league matter. When Josh returns to our program, we will evaluate the entire situation and do what we feel is best for Josh and the team."

Belichick also was peppered with questions about Gordon on Monday, but predictably pointed to the statement above. He did have a bit of a comical moment surrounding it saying, "I mean he hasn't even been on the field yet. I think I covered it. There's nothing more to add. Is there another line of questioning, or can the witness step down now?"

Classic.

Belichick may not be fielding them, but questions do still surround Gordon about the state of his mental health, physical ability and how quickly he can get up to speed and suit up for New England. The only thing that will answer those, however, is time.