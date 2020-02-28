Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu needs surgery on high ankle sprain he suffered in 2019, per report

New England Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu will need surgery to repair a high ankle sprain that has yet to heal this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This injury has been one that has plagued the veteran pass catcher throughout the season and is likely one of the key reasons why his production fell off late in the year with New England. The actual timetable for Sanu's recovery was not immediately disclosed.

Sanu originally suffered the injury, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss, during a punt return against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11, his third game with the Patriots since coming over in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to that game, Sanu was coming off an impressive singular performance in New England's Week 9 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore. In that game, Tom Brady targeted Sanu 14 times and connected on ten of his throws for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Following the injury in Week 11, Sanu totaled just 12 receptions for 99 yards the rest of the regular season. In the Patriots loss on Wild Card Weekend to the Tennessee Titans, Sanu was only able to catch one of his five targets for 11 yards. Given that drastic drop off from what Sanu was able to do in that Week 9 contest against Baltimore and what he did the rest of the way following that injury against Philly, there doesn't seem to be any doubt that he was drastically hindered the rest of the way and likely playing through significant pain.

New England surrendered a second-round pick for Sanu back at the trade deadline this past fall and is under contract through the 2020 season with a $6.5 million cap hit. The Patriots could clear all of that money owned to Sanu off their cap if they so choose, but given the price tag it took to get him in Foxborough, it doesn't seem likely they'd cut bait so quickly. What it may do, however, is force the Patriots' hand to be even more aggressive in bringing in sturdy pass catchers than originally thought.