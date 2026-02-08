Mack Hollins is known for always making a bizarre entrance on game day, and he definitely didn't let us down on Sunday.

The Patriots receiver, who always goes barefoot when walking into a stadium, kept that tradition alive for Super Bowl LX, but he also added a slight twist to his entrance. For the big game, Hollins showed up wearing handcuffs and leg shackles.

Normally, I'd say that's an homage to Hannibal Lecter, but this is Hollins we're talking about, so it could just be something he had in his closet. That being said, there is a slight risk when it comes to wearing shackles to the stadium, because if you lose the keys to open them, then you're kind of screwed.

The good news for Hollins is that he definitely didn't lose the keys and we know that because he made it out on the field for warmups. The quirky Hollins didn't wear his jersey during pregame warmups though, instead, he wore a throwback jersey.

That's right, he wore Mike Vrabel's high school jersey. The Patriots coach graduated from Walsh Jesuit in Ohio back in 1992, so that's quite the throwback.

Hollins, who's in his first year with the Patriots, hasn't put up big numbers this year, but he has made several key plays. As a matter of fact, he's had at least one catch of 20 yards or more in seven different games, including the AFC Championship, when he caught a huge 31-yarder in New England's 10-7 win over Denver. So don't be surprised if he makes a big player or two against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

Our team over at SportsLine came up with a list of best bets for the Super Bowl and a prop from Hollins actually made the list. You can check that out here.