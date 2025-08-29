The New England Patriots are releasing veteran defensive back Jabrill Peppers just over a week before their season opener against the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN. The move comes as a surprise, as the 29-year-old Peppers was in the mix to start at safety alongside Jaylinn Hawkins.

New England signed Peppers to a three-year contract extension worth $24 million in July 2024.

Peppers spent the past two seasons as a starter in New England's backend, though his 2024 campaign was cut short due to off-field issues and injury setbacks. He was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List in October after he was arrested for domestic violence and possession of cocaine, but was available to return in November. He was later acquitted of all charges.

Peppers later suffered a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the final three games of the regular season. He finished the year with 40 total tackles, two for a loss, and one interception.

A former first-round pick, Peppers notched a career-high two interceptions while starting 15 games for the Patriots in 2023. Prior to joining New England's roster ahead of the 2022 season, Peppers spent two years with the Cleveland Browns from 2017-18 before he was traded with a package of NFL Draft picks to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon.