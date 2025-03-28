The New England Patriots have wasted little time in overhauling their roster this offseason, and the club is now showing another notable figure the door. The team is set to release starting linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, according to the Boston Herald. Bentley himself also has confirmed his departure from the organization with a post on X that says, in part, "Thank you for everything."

The 28-year-old missed the bulk of last season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the team's Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Bentley was entering the final year of his current contract and this release will clear $4.6 million in cap space if designated as a pre-June 1 release.

Bentley had spent his entire career with New England after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Purdue. Over his tenure, he blossomed into a starter on defense along with being named a team captain. He was also a member of the Super Bowl LIII-winning team during his rookie season, although he was on injured reserve for most of the year (including the playoff run) due to a torn bicep.

Throughout his time in Foxborough, Bentley started 68 of his 83 games played and totaled 509 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

Bentley's departure is the latest in not only an overhaul of the actual roster but an overhaul in leadership under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel. Of the six captains that were named before the start of the 2024 season, four (David Andrews, Jacoby Brissett, Deatrich Wise Jr., and Bentley) have all left the organization in some fashion this offseason.