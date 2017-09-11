Patriots replacing new turf at Gillette Stadium after embarrassing loss to Chiefs

Brady got acquainted with the turn on Thursday night. USATSI

So it was the turf then.

On Monday, four days after the Patriots were embarrassed by the Chiefs in the season opener, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that the Patriots are replacing their turf at Gillette Stadium even though it was installed in May, which means the Patriots only played three games on the surface. When the surface was installed in May, the Patriots' press release called it the "most technologically advanced FieldTurf surface."

So, why are the Patriots making a change? It's apparently too soft and hasn't met the team's standards.

Reiss has more:

The new surface had passed all NFL and Major League Soccer safety standards, according to a Patriots spokesman. The change to another synthetic surface comes as a result of the prior surface not meeting team standards. Within the last month, some players have commented that the new Gillette Stadium surface had been especially soft.

Luckily for the Patriots, the schedules worked out. The Patriots don't have another home game until Week 3 (Sept. 24) and the New England Revolution, an MLS team that shares Gillette Stadium, doesn't have another home match until Sept. 23.

Hopefully for the Patriots, the turf can somehow impact their lackluster pass-rush and inconsistent secondary, both of which got torched by Alex Smith and Kareem Hunt on Thursday night when the Chiefs dumped 42 points on them. Something tells me the Patriots are probably to respond by capturing the AFC East, but that reason won't be the turf. It'll be Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.