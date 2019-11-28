Patriots reportedly expected to sign kicker Kai Forbath following Nick Folk injury

It didn't take long for the Patriots to find their fourth kicker in the 2019 season. On Thursday, ESPN's Field Yates reported that the Patriots are expected to sign free agent Kai Forbath to replace Nick Folk, who is expected to miss up to two games due to an appendectomy.

An eight-year veteran, Forbath has previously played for the Redskins, Saints, Vikings, and Jaguars. In 77 career games, Forabath has made 85.7 percent of his field goal attempts and 94 percent of his point-after attempts. In 2012, his rookie season, Forbath led the NFL in field goal accuracy while helping the Redskins capture the NFC East division title. He again led the NFL in field goal accuracy in 2016 after making all 15 of his attempts in 2016, his first of two seasons for the Vikings.

After a so-so second season with the Vikings (he 84.2 percent of his field goal attempts but just 87.2 percent of his point-after attempts), Forbath lost his open competition against then-rookie kicker Daniel Carlson. He remained on the open market until the Jaguars picked him up last December. In three games with the Vikings, Forbath was 4-of-5 on field goal attempts and 3-of-3 on point-after attempts.

The Patriots have had bad luck at the kicker position this season. Longtime starter Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve in October after his left hip injury required surgery. Mike Nugent, a 15-year veteran who was initially signed to replace Gostkowski, lasted just four games in New England after missing three field goal attempts and an extra point. Folk, a 13-year veteran and 2007 Pro Bowler, went 7-of-9 on field goal attempts and made all three of his point-after attempts in his three games with the Patriots.

Despite their revolving door at kicker, the Patriots own an AFC best 10-1 record entering this weekend's game against the Texans.