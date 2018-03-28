Patriots reportedly meet with Johnny Manziel multiple times at Texas A&M pro day

It's hard to picture Johnny Manziel in an NFL uniform in the immediate future, and it's really hard to imagine him in a Patriots uniform as we churn the NFL calendar towards 2018. But perhaps it's not that far-fetched an idea.

Manziel actually met with the Patriots both before and after the Texas A&M pro day on Tuesday, according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

The Patriots met with Johnny Manziel both before and after his workout today, according to @kguregian. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 27, 2018

This is notable because, well, Manziel + Bill Belichick + Tom Brady + Rob Gronkowski = LOUD NOISES.

But also because the Patriots are, after trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers during the season last year, eventually looking for a successor for Brady in New England.

It's almost unfathomable to think of Manziel as the next guy up for Belichick, but New England has certainly been aggressive in terms of pursuing all options at quarterback and isn't afraid to take chances at that position, or really any position.

Plus, the Pats actually have a history of showing interest in Manziel, as Jeff Howe of the Herald pointed out:

Also remember, Manziel’s first pre-draft visit was with the Patriots. They’ve got a history with him. Watched him work out last week too. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 27, 2018

Manziel has been out of football since the Browns released him in March of 2016. The Patriots might actually be kind of a solid landing spot for him, provided they either a. believe he can play if Brady gets hurt or b. are willing to carry three quarterbacks.

Brian Hoyer is their current backup, and while you wouldn't want to bet a large sum of money on the Patriots winning the AFC East with either Hoyer or Manziel playing, you also wouldn't want to bet a large sum of money against it happening.

Manziel could continue to grow off the field and also put in major work on the field while training behind Brady and with Josh McDaniels. A large number of guys who backed up Brady have gone on to have more success than you would anticipate, including Hoyer, Matt Cassel (Pro Bowl with the Chiefs, never forget) and Garoppolo.

It would be classic Patriots to see them sign Manziel and have it work out in their favor. He would also help them in their quest to at least kick the tires on every single failed Browns first-round pick from 2009 through 2015. It's a long list.