Patriots reportedly might be reaching into their past to replace Rob Gronkowski
Former Patriots, Saints, Browns and Ravens tight end Ben Watson intends to un-retire, and is visiting New England
Earlier this offseason, the New England Patriots saw longtime star tight end Rob Gronkowski retire after 10 NFL seasons. Gronkowski's retirement obviously leaves a major hole in New England's lineup, but the Patriots have yet to really replace him. The only tight ends currently on their roster are Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, and Ryan Izzo.
They may be about to get a Gronk replacement soon, though, and one that should be familiar to Patriots fans. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Ben Watson intends to un-retire and is visiting with the Patriots on Thursday. Watson, who played for the Saints this past season, has been retired for less than four months.
Watson was originally a first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2004. He played for New England until 2009 and has spent the last decade bouncing from the Cleveland Browns to the Saints to the Baltimore Ravens and back to the Saints again.
He is obviously not as high-level a target as Gronkowski in the passing game but he is a reliable blocker and someone with whom the Patriots are familiar, and he is familiar with their offensive system as well. New England's offense is going to have to change without Gronkowski no matter what, but having someone with the institutional knowledge of the system and, presumably, the trust of Tom Brady, can make the transition a bit smoother.
