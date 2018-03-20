Patriots reportedly re-sign seven-time Pro Bowler Matthew Slater after Steelers visit

The Patriots have spent most of free agency getting gutted -- from Dion Lewis to Nate Solder to Danny Amendola to Malcolm Butler -- but on Tuesday, they were finally able to retain an important contributor.

According to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots re-signed Pro Bowl special teams captain Matthew Slater to a two-year contract. News of the deal comes after Slater visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who won't be able to steal away a key player from their AFC rivals.

Slater, who will turn 33 in September, has been with the Patriots since 2008, when they drafted him in the fifth round. In his 10-year career, he's been voted to seven Pro Bowls. According to ESPN, he's tied with Steve Tasker for the most special teams Pro Bowls in NFL history. In 2016, he was also named first-team All-Pro.

He's been so good that Bill Belichick has taken time to praise him.

"Matt's really, he's tremendous. His attitude, his work ethic, the example that he sets, the way he interacts with his teammates in a really good way," Belichick said in January 2013, via The Boston Globe. "I don't know that a player could do any more than what he's done for us in that role for the last several years.

"He's embraced his role on the team, he's been very good at it and he makes other players around him better. I think that's a great compliment to him and the job he does.

"He's smart, he's well-prepared, he works hard, he has good skill, good talent, he's tough, he's a good playmaker for us. I could go on about him all day."

Slater's status with the team came into question, though, when he took a visit with the Steelers and again when the Patriots engineered a trade with the Raiders for special teams playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson. By bringing back Slater and acquiring Patterson, the Patriots' special teams figures to maintain their status among the NFL's elite. They ranked third in DVOA last season.

Furthermore, it must feel nice for the Patriots to retain an important player after how free agency began, when they watched cornerback Malcolm Butler leave for Tennessee, left tackle Nate Solder sign with the Giants, wide receiver Danny Amendola bolt for Miami, and running back Dion Lewis join Butler with the Titans. Slater isn't the same caliber of player as the names listed above, but he's a nice player who the Patriots clearly value.

Along with Slater, the Patriots have also re-signed running back Rex Burkhead. Additionally, they've traded for defensive tackle Danny Shelton and defensive back Jason McCourty, and signed defensive end Adrian Clayborn, running back Jeremy Hill and offensive lineman Matt Tobin.