Patriots reportedly trade three-time Pro Bowler Michael Bennett to the Cowboys

The New England Patriots have traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2021 seventh-round pick that can turn into a sixth-round pick, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The trade ends Bennett's controversial tenure in New England, highlighted by a suspension in Week 7 for conduct detrimental to the team after voicing his frustration about his role within the defense to his position coach.

The trade puts Bennett back in the NFC East, where he last played in 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bennett was one of the NFL's most productive edge rushers in the second half of the 2018 season, finishing with 68 pressures, 37 hurries and 22 stops in just 716 snaps (after 70 pressures, 44 hurries and 32 stops in 931 snaps in 2017 with the Seattle Seahawks). Fewer snaps led to increased production for Bennett, who had 30 quarterback hits and nine sacks (his highest in both categories since 2015).

Bennett took a decrease in pay for 2019 when he restructured his deal with the Patriots ($6.5 million), but a raise in 2020 ($10.25 million). The Cowboys can save $8.25 million in cap space if they decide to part ways with Bennett after the season.

New England was looking at a 4-3 base defense when the Patriots traded a 2020 fifth-round pick for Bennett in March. After his acquisition, the Patriots signed linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive tackle Danny Shelton, which brought them back to a 3-4 style, which meant a hit to Bennett's overall fit within the system. He's played just 130 of the defensive snaps through Week 7.

Bennett has 2.5 sacks and five tackles in six games with the Patriots this season despite not playing anywhere near a full complement of snaps. He has 65.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and 182 quarterback hits in 11 seasons and could be rejuvenated in Dallas.

The Cowboys are on a bye week, so Bennett won't be making his debut until Week 9 against the New York Giants. Dallas was looking for help at defensive end as the Cowboys were tied for 16th in the NFL with 17 sacks, getting limited production from Demarcus Lawrence (3.5 sacks). Robert Quinn (6.0 sacks) suffered a rib injury in Sunday's win over the Eagles, but he is expected to return against the Giants. Bennett would serve as a rotational piece behind Quinn and Lawrence, bolstering the Dallas pass rush as the Cowboys prepare to make a run at the NFC East title.

In addition to the Week 7 suspension in New England, Bennett has been marred with controversy overt the past few seasons. His exit in Philadelphia resulted in a desire for a raise after a season which he reportedly was unhappy with his playing time before Derek Barnett suffered a season-ending injury, and a refusal to switch sides at defensive end.

Legal problems have followed Bennett as well stemming from an incident in April 2017, where Bennett claimed that officers used excessive force on him and stated the police "threatened to blow my head off." Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said he found no evidence that the officers who encountered Bennett racially profiled him or used excessive force against him, and the incident remains under investigation. Bennett allegedly injured a 66-year-old paraplegic who was working at NRG Stadium to control access to the field at Super Bowl LI, but the charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Bennett is looking to resurrect his career in Dallas, his fourth team in the past three seasons. Pairing with the Cowboys appears to be an odd fit given Bennett's recent history, but the Cowboys are apparently banking on the three time Pro Bowl defensive end being productive for nine games.