Patriots reportedly won't hire defensive coordinator, with Brian Flores calling plays

The New England Patriots lost rocket scientist Matt Patricia to the Detroit Lions this offseason and as a result, they're lacking a defensive coordinator. According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the Patriots don't plan on changing that for the duration of the 2018 season.

On Tuesday, Robinson reported that the Patriots won't officially hire a new defensive coordinator this season. Instead, play-calling duties will fall to linebackers coach Brian Flores, who won't get a formal promotion despite his added responsibilities.

It's not an unheard-of move, especially when it comes to the Patriots. For one, with Bill Belichick still in charge, the defensive coordinator matters just a little bit less. Before becoming arguably the game's greatest coach, Belichick was known as a defensive mastermind. So long as he's coaching the Patriots, he'll be coaching the Patriots' defense.

Plus, as Robinson pointed out, it's how the Patriots proceeded when defensive coordinator Dean Pees departed after the 2009 season. Patricia wasn't handed the defensive coordinator position immediately. He only earned that title in 2012 after calling plays for a couple of seasons. Now, Patricia is set to begin his run as the coach of the Lions. So, the process worked out just fine for him.

The funny thing is, there's a chance that Flores could potentially move on from New England before even getting that promotion. As a 37-year-old linebackers coach, Flores interviewed for the Cardinals' head coaching job this offseason. If the Patriots' defense improves under Flores's direction after a disappointing 2017 season, he could get more chances to lead his own team.

At the combine last week, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, who ended up hiring Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, spoke highly of Flores.

"Brian was a guy I didn't know a lot about," Keim said, via the Patriots' website. "Had the recommendations from a lot of different people. Was really impressed with him in the interview process, maybe a little bit more just about his presence. A lot of times you get to know a guy and early on you can see that this guy can command the room. And there is no doubt in my mind that Brian Flores has that skill, that he can command the room, that he can hold 53 guys' attention and earn their respect. That's really what it's about. The great ones in the league, to me, can do that.

"I just see him as an up-and-comer."

Flores's task won't necessarily be easy, though. The Patriots' defense improved over the course of the 2017 season, but they still allowed the fourth-most yards in football and finished 31st in DVOA. Their season ended with the Nick Foles-led Eagles offense dropping 41 points on them in the Super Bowl. Then again, working alongside Belichick for your first defensive play-calling job in the NFL certainly isn't the worst situation for Flores to find himself in.