The New England Patriots announced on Tuesday that they have promoted Matt Groh to director of player personnel. He replaces Dave Ziegler, who held that post last season, and has since left the organization to become the general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders, teaming up with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was recently named Raiders head coach.

Groh has been with the Patriots organization dating back to 2011, where he began as a scouting assistant. Most recently, he served as the team's college scouting director and helped New England to one of its most successful drafts in recent memory, which produced quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Hingham, Massachusetts, native also has ties to the organization that stretch beyond his tenure. His father, Al Groh, was the defensive coordinator for the Patriots under Bill Parcels from 1993-1996.

An in-house approach to replace Ziegler always seemed to the most likely route that the Patriots would go down with either Groh or scouting consultant Eliot Wolf -- who interviewed for GM jobs this offseason -- taking the reins. Both Groh and Wolf were reportedly leading the charge for the Patriots scouting department at the 2022 Senior Bowl.

In the early stages of this offseason, the Patriots have seen a drain in brainpower. On the coaching staff, McDaniels left to the Raiders and took a number of assistants (Mick Lombardi, Bo Hardegree, and Carmen Bricillo) with him. That's not mentioning the potential retirement of long time runnings backs coach Ivan Fears. Those departures, along with Ziegler in the front office, has left Bill Belichick with a lot of work to do in reconstructing New England's operation.

With Groh officially slotted in to spearhead the front office, that's one important domino falling into place.