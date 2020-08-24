Watch Now: Time to Schein: The Patriots' QB situation post Brady-Era ( 2:20 )

Amid questions about the status of rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser, who has been limited during camp practices, the New England Patriots have turned to an old friend at the same position. The club officially announced on Monday that they've re-signed veteran kicker Nick Folk. New England also added defensive lineman Michael Barnett.

Folk, 35, had two stints with the Patriots during the 2019 season and is set to arrive with Rohrwasser's immediate future unclear. New England drafted the latter with a fifth-round selection in April, and Rohrwasser was on the field kicking field goals during the Pats' first padded practice this week. As the Providence Journal reported, however, the Marshall product recently went at least four straight practices without attempting any kicks, spending most of Friday's session on a stationary bike. On Sunday, Rohrwasser was a bit shaky going 2-for-4 during a team period on the skinny goalposts, per Chris Mason of MassLive.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports Rohrwasser has been battling an injury, which is why he's been absent from kicking drills.

If Folk is set to return as merely early-season insurance, it wouldn't be his first time in that role. The ex-Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets kicker originally joined the Patriots in late October of 2019 following an injury to longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski and a short-lived stint by replacement Mike Nugent. Folk converted all five of his FG tries with New England in 2019 but was released roughly a month after arriving following an appendectomy. He later rejoined the team in December but became a free agent this March. Folks was in uniform and practicing with New England on Monday.