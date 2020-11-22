Patriots running back Rex Burkhead was carted to the locker room after suffering a knee injury in New England's Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans. The injury occurred with 13:21 to play in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup in Houston when Burkhead took a toss play on third-and-1 to the left side of the field. As he tried to turn upfield, Texans corner Bradley Roby came in to make the tackle and his helmet directly hit Burkhead's right knee, which bent inside awkwardly.

Burkhead was down on the field in noticeable pain, and later helped to the sideline and taken into the blue medical tent. Not too long after that, the cart came around to take him into New England's locker room and the Patriots quickly ruled him out for the rest of the contest. That swiftness in ruling Burkhead out typically is a sign of a serious injury.

While Burkhead was largely held in check in this matchup (12 yards from scrimmage on six touches), the 30-year-old had been enjoying a career season in 2020. Entering Sunday, Burkhead had 454 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns.

Losing him for any period of time would be a big hit to a Patriots offense that is desperately looking for playmakers on offense. If he does miss time, expect Damien Harris to continue to see extended work in the passing game along with James White. 2018 first-round pick Sony Michel, who was a healthy scratch for Week 11, was also activated off IR this week, so there is some depth at the position.