SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame is not knocking on Robert Kraft's door yet again. On Tuesday, a report surfaced that the New England Patriots owner will not be enshrined in Canton this year as a member of the Class of 2026.

This decision comes in the backdrop of Kraft's Patriots gearing up for Super Bowl LX. Naturally, this item was Question No. 1 when Mike Vrabel -- who has both played and coached under Kraft's ownership -- stepped to the podium for his Tuesday press conference.

"I would just say that that's unfortunate," the head coach said in the media tent outside of the team hotel. "I would say that in my experiences with Robert, he's more than deserving, and he'll be in the Hall of Fame. I'm not in charge of deciding when that happens.

"So, I appreciate the relationship that I've had with him and the success as a player, and now as a coach. So, he's done everything that we've needed and provided the support that we've needed as a staff and as a team. So, I'm glad that he's back here and continuing to help us do things that will help the team win, and ultimately allow him to be recognized."

Kraft has been up for the Hall of Fame for quite a while, and it appeared as if this would finally be the year he broke through, particularly after being named a finalist for the first time in his pursuit. However, he did not receive the necessary votes from the 50-person selection committee.

After purchasing the franchise in 1994, Kraft has boosted the Patriots to blue-blood status in the NFL hierarchy. The franchise has played in 10 Super Bowls under Kraft, and Super Bowl LX will make it 11 during his ownership. If New England can defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the organization will have won its seventh Lombardi Trophy (all with Kraft as owner), which would be more than any other franchise has won in the history of the league.

Along with Kraft, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also did not receive enough votes to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame, according to reports, so two key pillars to the greatest dynasty of this millennium will need to wait at least one more year.