Jerod Mayo is in the unenviable position of being the guy after the guy. The former linebacker was tapped by Robert Kraft this offseason to be the New England Patriots' newest head coach, succeeding Bill Belichick, who led the organization to all six of its Super Bowl championships. In the aftermath of Mayo's hiring, it was revealed that a clause was implemented in Mayo's prior contract that he was the head coach in waiting as he worked under Belichick as the de facto defensive coordinator.

While that clause was reportedly put into his deal before the 2023 season, Kraft admitted that he has long had his eye on Mayo as Belichick's success. How long has Kraft had this in the works? The Patriots owner revealed to Prime Video's Taylor Rooks prior to New England's "Thursday Night Football" clash with the New York Jets in Week 3 that he decided on Mayo as his next head coach post-Belichick five years ago.

"Look, Jerod learned a lot from Bill," Kraft began. "They are each special individuals. I've gotten to know Jerod over the last 12, 15 years. You know, I picked him five years ago to be our next head coach. ... It's great to have the ability to train under Bill."

Mayo was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft and has spent his entire playing career in Foxborough up until his retirement following the 2015 season. He then joined New England's coaching staff as the inside linebacker coach in 2019, so he has been around the organization and Kraft for nearly two decades.

Overall, this is a fascinating look behind the curtain of ownership's succession plan after Belichick, who is widely considered to be the greatest coach in league history. That five-year timeframe would put Kraft's decision on Mayo to succeed Belichick right about the time the team saw Tom Brady leave the organization following the 2019 campaign. That said, it wasn't contractually binding until much more recently.

Mayo is 1-1 as the Patriots head coach entering Week 3.