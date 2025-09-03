While he may not have the coziest relationship with Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft nonetheless plans to one day honor the Patriots' former coach with a statue.

The Patriots' longtime owner recently shared that the plan all along has been for Belichick to receive a statue that will flank the one that was recently created for Tom Brady. Belichick's decision to get back into coaching, however, will apparently delay his own statue unveiling.

"When that great 20-year era ended, it was always my intention to commission a statue for both Tommy and Bill when their respective careers were over, playing and coaching," Kraft told WBZ Sports. "When Bill's coaching career ends, we look forward to sitting down with him and having a statue made to be right next to Tommy."

Belichick, 73, took a year off from coaching after he and the Patriots parted ways following the 2022 season. While many expected that he would get back into coaching, few expected him to become a college coach, which is what happened when he accepted the job North Carolina last December. His Tar Heels' coaching debut was a disappointing 48-14 loss to TCU.

Unfortunately for Belichick, Monday night's loss mimicked his final seasons in New England. After enjoying unparalleled success with the Patriots that was highlighted by six Super Bowl wins, Belichick guided New England to the playoffs just once during his last four years with the team. That time span included three losing seasons that was capped off by a 4-13 campaign in what was ultimately his final season with the franchise.

In the year-plus since Belichick's departure, shots have been fired from both his and Kraft's camp. Kraft specifically took heat for his heavy criticism of Belichick in the Apple TV documentary on the Patriots' dynasty that appeared to be largely influenced by 84-year-old Kraft, who along with the documentary has done other things in recent years to boost his case for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It appears, however, that Kraft has decided to look past any perceived slights as it pertains to Belichick while honoring him with a statue whenever Belichick decides to call it a career. Ironically, Kraft's comments regarding a future statue for Belichick come during a year where the Patriots will finally induct Bill Parcells into their Hall of Fame, 28 years after the Hall of Famer coached his final game for the franchise.