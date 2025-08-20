Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson wasted little time making his presence felt with the New England Patriots. The second-round pick from Ohio State is one of the biggest storylines of training camp, flashing the speed, power and vision that made him a college star.

From a 100-yard kickoff return the first time he touched the ball to a touchdown run from the 8-yard line against the Minnesota Vikings, Henderson looks every bit the playmaker the Patriots sought. However, he is quick to downplay the hype.

"I don't really pay attention to all the social media stuff," Henderson said, via MassLive. "The biggest thing I know, people praise me now because I have this success. But I feel like it doesn't come from true love. At the same time, people see me as a football player, so if things come crashing down, I know that love turns into hate. The biggest thing is I keep my eyes on God and focus on what he sees in me… That's what I keep my focus on."

Coaches and teammates praised Henderson's maturity as much as his explosiveness. Even opposing coaches have taken notice, with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores "blown away" by the Patriots rookie in joint practices.

Henderson's versatility is on display in camp. In addition to his rushing ability, he contributes in the passing game -- something he flashed at Ohio State.

"I'm thankful to be in this position," Henderson said. "Thankful to have had some success so far -- and getting my feet well. Playing in the NFL, it's a blessing. It's an amazing opportunity."

Henderson projects to share the backfield with veteran Rhamondre Stevenson early on, but his early success suggests he could quickly carve out a bigger role. For a Patriots offense searching for consistency, his emergence could provide an important boost.

"I'm having fun. It's hard, of course," Henderson said. "It's hard, but at the same time, I'm enjoying getting to spend time with the guys, getting to know people that come from all over the place, build these bonds and make these connections."