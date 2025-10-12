The New England Patriots (3-2) take a trip down to the Big Easy to face the New Orleans Saints (1-4) in a Week 6 NFL clash on Paramount+. Spencer Rattler and the host Saints got into the win column for the first time this season with a 26-14 victory against the New York Giants. Drake Maye and the Patriots are coming off of one of the biggest wins of Week 5, upsetting the Bills in Buffalo, 23-20.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. New England is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Saints odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. The Patriots are -194 money line favorites (risk $194 to win $100), while the Saints are +161 underdogs.

Where to bet on Saints vs. Patriots

Where to watch Patriots vs. Saints on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Saints vs. Patriots betting preview

Odds: Patriots -3.5, over/under 45.5

A big key to the Patriots' victory in Orchard Park last week was the lack of errors, which plagued them in games like the Week 3 loss to the Steelers. Maye didn't throw a touchdown pass against the Bills but was still 22-for-30 with 273 passing yards as he continues to improve week over week. New England's defense has been solid all year and should be able to pressure Rattler through a weak Saints offensive line in Week 6.



Rattler did his part by connecting with Rashid Shaheed in New Orleans' upset against New York, and has gone two straight weeks without throwing an interception. While the Saints offense has shown signs of life, the defense is allowing 326.2 total yards per game. It has been particularly inconsistent against the run game, so it's anyone's guess if or how they will be able to contain Rhamondre Stevenson.

Model's Patriots vs. Saints score prediction, picks

New England is 3-2-0 ATS on the season and 9-3-0 ATS over their last 12 road games. New Orleans is 2-3-0 ATS, but the Saints have covered in two straight weeks. The Patriots can win on Sunday if Maye plays another mistake-free game and the defense continues to roll, but the Saints can keep the score close at home. The SportsLine model projects New Orleans will cover the spread in 56% of simulations. Patriots vs. Saints score prediction: Patriots 21, Saints 20

