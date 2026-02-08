The Big Game is set for Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and this season it will be the Seattle Seahawks taking on the New England Patriots. Both teams went 14-3 during the regular season and won their divisions. Seattle beat the 49ers and Rams on its march to the NFL's title game, while New England beat the Chargers, Texans and Broncos. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the biggest television event of the year will also include Charlie Puth singing the Star-Spangled Banner and Bad Bunny performing at halftime.

The latest NFL odds from DraftKings list the Seahawks as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 45.5, but there are numerous NFL props available for the Big Game. For instance, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's over/under for total completions 19.5. The SportsLine Projection Model has already identified several Seahawks vs. Patriots best bets and built an NFL parlay that includes Patriots money line (+190), Under 45.5 points (-110) and Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to score a touchdown (-110). Combining those three picks for a Patriots vs. Seahawks parlay during the Big Game currently pays out +1300.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the divisional round of the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns

Best Seahawks vs. Patriots parlay for the Big Game at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Patriots money line (+190)

Under 45.5 points (-110)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks, anytime touchdown scorer (-110)

This Big Game NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +1300 (risk $100 to win $1300).

Patriots to win outright (+190)

With the model predicting a 50-50 coin flip on the spread, we turn to the Patriots vs. Seahawks money line here for value and there's inferred value on New England. The Patriots have been dominant defensively throughout the postseason and they'll be looking to take the air out of the ball against a Seahawks offense that has scored 72 points in two playoff games. After battling turnover issues in the first two rounds, Drake Maye played mistake-free football in harsh conditions against a terrific Denver defense last week and now he'll have an early chance at a legacy moment. The model predicts that the Patriots win in 39% of simulations while these odds imply a 34% chance to win.

Under 45.5 points in Seahawks vs. Patriots (-110)

Both of these teams of these teams were top five in the NFL this season in scoring and points allowed, so it's a game that could go either way. However, the New England defense in particularly has been incredibly stingy during the postseason and both defenses are generating turnovers at an impressive clip. It wouldn't be a surprise to see these two quarterbacks, who are both on this stage for the first time, experiencing some early jitters. That's why the model predicts that the Under hits in 59% of simulations.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks, anytime TD scorer (-110)

Smith-Njigba has quickly established himself as one of the most clinical players in the league and Seattle's utilization of the star wideout has contributed to him being nearly uncoverable this season. The Seahawks lined him up as a running back and used motion to isolate him on a linebacker for an easy touchdown in the NFC Championship Game and he's scored in both of Seattle's playoff games so far. Even against a great defense, he's a matchup nightmare and the model predicts that he scores 0.65 touchdowns on average while these odds imply a 52% chance to score.