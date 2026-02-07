The matchup for the 2026 Super Bowl is set, with the New England Patriots taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. For the first time in the history of the Super Bowl, each team ranks in the top four in both scoring offense and scoring defense, providing a balanced Super Bowl 60 matchup. New England (14-3) went on the road to defeat Denver, 10-7, in the AFC Championship Game, while Seattle (14-3) held off the Rams, 31-27, to claim the NFC Title Game. Seattle safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) missed practice on Thursday, but is not on the game injury report. Seattle lists fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck) as questionable. New England lists outside linebacker Harold Landry (knee), defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (hamstring) and linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) as questionable.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Seattle is the 4.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 45.5.

Seahawks vs. Patriots spread Seattle -4.5 (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook Seahawks vs. Patriots over/under 45.5 points Seahawks vs. Patriots money line Seahawks -230, Patriots +190

Why the Patriots can cover

The Pats shook off talk about their weak strength of schedule by defeating three playoff teams that had 11-plus wins in the regular season. They enter Super Bowl LX with a 16-1 record over their last 17 games, which is not a record that even Seattle can measure up to. New England has incredible balance, ranking second in points scored and fourth in points allowed, with the offense specifically standing out. Drake Maye combines both efficiency with a big-play ability as he leads the league in both completion percentage and yards per pass attempt. Meanwhile, the defense is playing its best entering Super Bowl Sunday as New England has given up one or fewer touchdowns in each of its last five games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Seahawks can cover

It's hard to find any holes with Seattle, including in regard to the spread, as it has both the most covers and the best cover percentage of the regular plus postseason. The Seahawks are the only NFL team to rank in the top three in both scoring offense and scoring defense, and just five teams had more takeaways in the regular season. Mike Macdonald's crew also boasts top-10 rankings on both the ground and thru the air, but the defense is the star of this team. Seattle leads the NFL in points allowed, third-down defense, yards per rush allowed and yards per pass attempt allowed while ranking second in yards per play given up and rushing touchdowns allowed. No. 1 scoring defenses, like what Seattle has, also have a great history in this game, with a 14-4 all-time Super Bowl record. See which team to back at SportsLine.

