The Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots in the 2026 Big Game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, February 8. One option for a potentially massive payout is a Seahawks vs. Patriots score prediction. Both teams went 14-3, won their divisions, and then had to survive hard-fought conference championship games. The Seahawks beat the Rams, 31-27, to win the NFC Championship Game, while the Patriots earned a 10-7 win over the Broncos on the road in a defensive struggle that ended with a surprise blizzard.

The latest Patriots vs. Seahawks odds list Seattle as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 45.5, both unchanged from the opening line. Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is -190 (risk $190 to win $100) to score a touchdown, and his over/under for total rushing yards is 69.5. You can use these sportsbook promos to bet those lines or any of the numerous NFL props available. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting that the Seahawks come away with a 24-20 win, an exact score prediction that pays as high as +15000 on some of the best sports betting apps. You can also boost your bankroll for the Big Game even further by capitalizing on some of the best Big Game promo codes.

Bet Seahawks vs. Patriots at Fanatics Sportsbook, where new users get up to $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN:

SportsLine's model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 Super Bowl on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Best Big Game Sportsbook offers



The DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer bonus bets after new users place a wager of $5 or more. The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $200 in bonus bets with the placement of a $5+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. At DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to win your first bet to receive the bonus. DraftKings offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins while FanDuel is offering $200 if the first $5 wager cashes.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN provides new users who place a cash wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer up to $100 in FanCash per day every day for ten (10) consecutive days, if the initial wager settles as a loss. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM matches your first bet up to $250 in bonus bets, whether it wins or loses. So, although you have to risk more to get a larger portion of the reward, you have the chance to essentially double your first bet's winnings if you win, plus have the safety net of bonus bets whether it wins or loses.

Seahawks vs. Patriots odds, betting lines

Seahawks vs. Patriots spread Seattle -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Seahawks vs. Patriots over/under 45.5 points Seahawks vs. Patriots money line Seahawks -225, Patriots +185 Seahawks vs. Patriots picks See picks at SportsLine Seahawks vs. Patriots streaming Fubo (try for free)

Patriots vs. Seahawks exact score prediction, betting preview

In a season where the playoff picture was crowded from start to finish, both the Seahawks and Patriots established themselves as an upper echelon by the midway point of the season. Seattle lost its opener to San Francisco and fell to 3-2 after a Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay, but ripped off wins in 13 of the next 14 games to earn its way into the Big Game. Meanwhile, New England lost two of its first three but has won 16 of its last 17.

Sam Darnold and Drake Maye both looked like NFL MVP candidates at points throughout the season, though they'll likely fall short to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Darnold has rejuvenated his career by throwing 60 touchdown passes in the last two seasons and Maye became the youngest player in NFL history to lead the league in completion percentage (72.0%).

Both teams were top five in the NFL in scoring offense and scoring defense, and the SportsLine Projection Model is predicting thin margins against the spread and with the over/under. It's slightly leaning towards Seattle to cover against the spread based on the percentages and also projects that the Under hits in 59% of its 10,000 simulations of the Big Game, higher than the implied odds of 52.2%.

Exact score prediction: Seattle Seahawks 24, New England Patriots 20 (best odds +15000 at BetMGM):

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.