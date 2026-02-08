The final game of the NFL season takes place on Sunday with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks squaring off in Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks are looking to get some long-awaited revenge for the infamous goal-line interception back in Super Bowl 49 against New England, while the Patriots are trying to complete one of the greatest one-year turnarounds in league history after winning just four games last season. All eyes will be on the quarterbacks, as the Patriots' Drake Maye has been phenomenal as an MVP finalist in just his second NFL campaign, while Seattle's Sam Darnold has gone from draft bust to journeyman to on the cusp of being a Super Bowl-winning starting quarterback.

The defenses will also be a key aspect of this matchup, with Seattle ranking first in the NFL in points allowed, while New England was close behind at fourth. The Patriots' defense has been dominant this postseason, allowing just 26 points across three wins over Los Angeles, Houston and Denver. The Seahawks' defense dominated San Francisco in the Divisional Round, allowing just six points, before the team leaned on Darnold, star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the offense to get past Los Angeles in a thrilling NFC title game.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites, according to the latest Patriots vs. Seahawks odds at DraftKings, and the total, or Over/Under, is 45.5 points. Before you make any Super Bowl picks and bets of your own, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before sharing its top game picks and player props for every game, including the Super Bowl.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Seahawks on Sunday

When: Sunday, Feb. 8

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Patriots vs. Seahawks betting preview

Odds: Seahawks -4.5, over/under 45.5

These teams combined to go 33-6 this season, and they also combined to go 28-11 against the spread, with Seattle 14-5 ATS and New England 14-6. The Seahawks have covered each of their last four games, including the playoffs, while the Patriots have covered five of their last six, with the lone exception being a 10-7 win over Denver in the AFC title game. Both teams have leaned to the Over despite fielding elite defenses, with the Seahawks 10-9 to the Over and the Patriots 12-8. Three of Seattle's last five games have finished Under, with the two Overs both coming against Los Angeles. Two of New England's three playoff games have finished Under.

Patriots vs. Seahawks SGP

Under 45.5

Hunter Henry anytime touchdown scorer

Kenneth Walker III Over 99.5 total rushing + receiving yards

Model's Patriots vs. Seahawks score prediction, picks

The SportsLine model has each team covering the 4.5-point spread in 50% of its simulations, with the Seahawks winning outright more than 60% of the time. However, the model sees more value in backing the Patriots on the money line as they win in 39% of simulations to bring value at the current +195 odds at DraftKings. As for the total, the Under on 45.5 hits in nearly 60% of the model's 10,000 simulations.

Patriots vs. Seahawks score prediction: Seahawks 24, Patriots 20

