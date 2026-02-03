Champions will be crowned on Sunday, Feb. 8, when the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks meet in Super Bowl 60. The game will be defined by the two quarterbacks -- New England's Drake Maye and Seattle's Sam Darnold. Both were picked early in the first round in their respective drafts, but the signal-callers took vastly different paths to the sport's biggest game. Maye became an MVP candidate in just his second season, while Darnold went from blue-chip prospect to bust to grizzled veteran.

Both teams have strong defenses and robust rushing attacks. Critics will say the Patriots took advantage of an easy schedule to get here, but New England had to overcome two of the NFL's best defenses -- Houston and Denver -- in the playoffs. The Seahawks, meanwhile, won a brutal NFC West with a bruising defense of their own and the NFL's leader in receiving yards, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 8. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at DraftKings. The over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any Patriots vs. Seahawks picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Odds: Seahawks -4.5, over/under 45.5

Good teams win and great teams cover, as the saying goes, and both Super Bowl teams follow suit. New England is 13-6-1 against the spread and 12-8 to the Over. Seattle is 14-5 to the Over and 11-8 to the Over. The Patriots had covered five straight before failing to cover in the narrow AFC Championship win over the Broncos. Three of the last four Seahawks games have finished Under.

Under 45.5

Jaxon Smith-Njigba anytime touchdown scorer

Drake Maye Under 221.5 passing yards

The SportsLine Projection model has each team covering in 50% of its simulations. Seattle wins 61% of the time, but New England offers more money line betting value given its +195 price. The Under hits in 59% of the simulations.

Patriots vs. Seahawks score prediction: Seahawks 24, Patriots 20

